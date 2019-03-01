Celtics' Daniel Theis: Good to go Friday
Theis (knee) is available to play in Friday's game against the Wizards.
Theis was listed as questionable with right knee soreness, but the big man will not have to miss any time as a result. With Aron Baynes (foot) still out for at least one more game, Theis will operate once again as the backup center.
