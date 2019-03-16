Celtics' Daniel Theis: Good to go Saturday
Theis (illness) will be available for Saturday's tilt against the Hawks, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Theis was dealt a questionable designation along with a few other Celtics ahead of Saturday's game due to an illness. However, it does not appear to be serious, as he will be available to resume his usual reserve role providing depth in the Celtics' frontcourt.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...