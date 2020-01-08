Play

Theis (knee) is available for Wednesday's game against the Spurs.

Theis is good to go Wednesday despite entering the day with a questionable tag due to a bout of left knee soreness. Through three games in January, Theis is averaging 8.7 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks in 23.7 minutes.

