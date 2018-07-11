Celtics' Daniel Theis: Has contract guaranteed
Theis (knee) will have his contract for the 2018-19 season guaranteed by the Celtics, Gary Washburn of the Boston Globe reports.
Despite going down with a season-ending knee injury in March of last season, Theis was still a key bench piece in the frontcourt as a rookie when healthy. The 6-foot-9 big man played in 63 games and averaged 5.3 points and 4.3 rebounds across 14.8 minutes. That certainly didn't make him a viable fantasy asset by any means, but he was still a valuable bench piece when looking at him simply for basketball purposes. As a result, Theis will have his $1.38 million contract for the 2018-19 season guaranteed. After being cleared for Alter-G work last month, Theis could make a full recovery prior to training camp.
More News
