Celtics' Daniel Theis: Heading back to bench role Monday
Theis will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Pistons, A. Sherrod Blakely of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Theis picked up the spot start at power forward on Saturday with Marcus Morris sitting out for rest, posting five points, five rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 21 minutes. However, Morris is back as expected and will rejoin the top unit, sending Theis to the bench. Theis had seen double-digit minutes in just one of the four games prior to Saturday's tilt, so his demotion will likely take him off the fantasy radar.
