Celtics' Daniel Theis: Heads to locker room
Theis had to head to the locker room during the first half of Friday's game against the Raptors due to an ankle injury, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Theis was in line for a bigger role Friday with Enes Kanter (knee) unavailable. The severity of his injury is unknown at this time, but expect an update once the Celtics provide more clarity.
