Theis produced just six points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight rebounds and three assists in 32 minutes during Thursday's 106-101 Game 2 loss to Miami.

Theis felt the full force of Bem Adebayo on Thursday, unable to limit the Heat big man on either end of the floor. He is simply no match for Adebayo at this point and needs to be better than this if the Celtics are to re-establish themselves in the series. His path to minutes is relatively clear and so he is likely to remain the primary option at center for the Celtics.