Celtics' Daniel Theis: Hopeful to play Wednesday
Theis (knee) remains questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, but he's hopeful to play after taking part in the Celtics' morning shootaround, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Theis sat out the Celtics' 113-101 win over the Bulls on Monday with the sore right knee, allowing Enes Kanter to step in as the starting center. Speaking about his injury Wednesday, Theis noted that he's dealing with a "small pinch" in his quad tendon, but he doesn't expect the issue to hinder him moving forward. If cleared to play against Detroit, Theis would likely split the center minutes fairly equitably with Kanter.
