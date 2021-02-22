Theis contributed five points (2-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), six rebounds, three blocks, one assist and one steal in the Celtics' overtime loss Sunday over the Pelicans.

After a strong performance Friday making 77 percent of his shot attempts, Theis struggled to get anything to fall Sunday. Despite the struggles from the field, it was encouraging to see Theis make a three after failing to make a shot from distance in four straight. The forward did have a positive impact on defense also, recording three blocks for the second straight game. Look for Theis to shoot better next time out as he is shooting 57.1 percent from the field this season.