Celtics' Daniel Theis: Listed as probable
Theis (ankle) is listed as probable for Friday's game against the Knicks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Theis has been nursing a sore ankle since last Friday; he played through the injury Wednesday against the Bucks and finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, one block and one assist in 28 minutes. Look for his status to clear up closer to tip-off. With Enes Kanter (knee) out, Theis will be in for another heavy workload if he plays.
