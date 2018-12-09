Theis is listed as the starting center Saturday against the Bulls, Abby Chin of NBC Sports Boston reports.

With Al Horford (knee) and Aron Baynes (ankle) out, the Celtics are very thin in the frontcourt. Theis has only seen double-digit minutes eight times this season, averaging 7.9 points, 3.8 boards and 1.3 assists across 15.8 minutes in those tilts.