Celtics' Daniel Theis: Logs 20 minutes in Thursday's win
Theis collected five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes during Thursday's 108-87 win over the Hornets.
Theis struggled from the field and finished with four fouls, but he put together another decent stat line despite dealing with a sprained left ankle. Enes Kanter (knee) has missed the last six contests, and if his absence continues Theis is likely to draw another start in Saturday's matchup versus the Spurs.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.