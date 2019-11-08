Play

Theis collected five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes during Thursday's 108-87 win over the Hornets.

Theis struggled from the field and finished with four fouls, but he put together another decent stat line despite dealing with a sprained left ankle. Enes Kanter (knee) has missed the last six contests, and if his absence continues Theis is likely to draw another start in Saturday's matchup versus the Spurs.

More News
Our Latest Stories