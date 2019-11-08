Theis collected five points (2-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 20 minutes during Thursday's 108-87 win over the Hornets.

Theis struggled from the field and finished with four fouls, but he put together another decent stat line despite dealing with a sprained left ankle. Enes Kanter (knee) has missed the last six contests, and if his absence continues Theis is likely to draw another start in Saturday's matchup versus the Spurs.