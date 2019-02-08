Theis tallied 20 points (9-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 23 minutes Thursday in the Celtics' 129-128 loss to the Lakers.

Theis and starter Al Horford (25 minutes) nearly had an even split of the playing time at center, but that's unlikely to be a regular occurrence. The second-year big man's deft shooting touch likely prompted coach Brad Stevens to hand Theis some extra run, so expect his minutes to fade back to the teens on nights where he's not running as hot from the field. Theis should at least keep a regular spot in the rotation until Aron Baynes (foot) is ready to play again, likely at some point shortly after the All-Star break.