Celtics' Daniel Theis: Making progress in knee rehab
Theis (knee) said Friday that he's about two weeks from progressing to running, Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reports.
While Theis has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, it's nonetheless encouraging that the big man is making tangible progress. Theis, who's been traveling with the team throughout the postseason, suffered a left knee sprain in March and underwent surgery to repair his MCL. The expectation is that he'll be back to 100 percent well in advance of the 2018-19 season.
