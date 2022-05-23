Theis will come off the bench for Monday's Game 4 against Miami, George Balekji of NESN reports.
Theis got the start in Game 3 with Robert Williams (knee) sidelined, but with Williams back in the lineup Monday, the German big man will shift back to a reduced role off the bench. Theis finished Game 3 with one point, three rebounds, one assist and two turnovers in 11 minutes.
