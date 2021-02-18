Theis (finger) isn't on the injury report for Friday's game against Atlanta, Brian Robb of The Springfield Republican reports.
Theis missed the last two games due to a sprained right finger, but he'll return to the court for Friday's matchup. It's not clear whether he'll have any limitations against the Hawks, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him reclaim his spot in the starting five Friday.
