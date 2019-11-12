Play

Theis is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a sprained finger on his right hand, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Theis suffered a sprained finger during Monday's matchup, and while he was able to play through the injury, he's not expected to do so Wednesday. Enes Kanter and Robert Williams will likely be asked to step up, assuming Theis is ruled out.

