Celtics' Daniel Theis: Not expected to play Wednesday
Theis is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Wizards due to a sprained finger on his right hand, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Theis suffered a sprained finger during Monday's matchup, and while he was able to play through the injury, he's not expected to do so Wednesday. Enes Kanter and Robert Williams will likely be asked to step up, assuming Theis is ruled out.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...