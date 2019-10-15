Celtics' Daniel Theis: Not playing Tuesday
Theis will not play in Tuesday's preseason game against Cleveland, Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Theis is one of many Celtics regulars sitting out, so expect Robert Williams, Tacko Fall and Vincent Poirier to see most of the minutes at center.
More News
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Solid again in starting role•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Decent numbers in easy win•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Will be available Friday•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Back at practice•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Out for preseason matchup•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Officially re-signs with Celtics•
-
Best Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times