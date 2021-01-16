Theis isn't in the starting lineup Friday against the Magic.
Theis was cleared to play in Friday's game after he was in the league's health and safety protocols, but he'll come off the bench for the first time this year. However, the Celtics are still without several key players, so Theis could still see significant run despite his bench role.
