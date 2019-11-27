Despite being previously ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Theis (illness) is now expected to play after going through morning shootaround, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

An illness prevented Theis from playing Monday, but it will end up being just a one-game absence. Across his past five appearances, Theis has averaged 7.2 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 24.2 minutes.