Theis is nursing a sore ankle following Friday's victory over the Raptors, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.

Theis had to head to the locker room early in Friday's game, but he was ultimately able to play the second half. Still, with the Celtics playing the second half of a back-to-back set Saturday against the Knicks, his availability could be in question. With Enes Kanter (knee) already ruled out, the team would just have Robert Williams and Vincent Poirier available at center should Theis ultimately have to sit. More clarity on the situation should come as tip-off approaches.