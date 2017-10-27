Theis posted zero points (0-1 FG), five rebounds, one assist and one block during 19 minutes in Thursday's ugly 96-89 win over the Bucks.

This was Theis' first career NBA start, and it showed. The old Mecca floor looked great, but the basketball product turned ugly as Theis contributed one bad shot to the team's woeful 36.7 percent shooting night. Fans will have to old off on the "Theis, Theis, Baby" chants until the European power forward can better mesh with the Celtic star players. Theis will probably return to the bench Saturday in Miami.