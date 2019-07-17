Theis re-signed with the Celtics on Wednesday.

Theis agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Celtics near the start of free agency, though later had his qualifying offer pulled as a financial move on the part of Boston to try to maximize its remaining available cap space. Ultimately, he'll remain with Boston, as expected. Over the past two seasons, he's played a deep bench role at both power forward and center, and he averaged 5.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 13.8 minutes in 2018-19. It's possible he sees slightly more action moving forward with the departures of Al Horford and Marcus Morris.