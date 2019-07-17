Celtics' Daniel Theis: Officially re-signs with Celtics
Theis re-signed with the Celtics on Wednesday.
Theis agreed to a two-year, $10 million contract with the Celtics near the start of free agency, though later had his qualifying offer pulled as a financial move on the part of Boston to try to maximize its remaining available cap space. Ultimately, he'll remain with Boston, as expected. Over the past two seasons, he's played a deep bench role at both power forward and center, and he averaged 5.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.0 assist across 13.8 minutes in 2018-19. It's possible he sees slightly more action moving forward with the departures of Al Horford and Marcus Morris.
More News
-
Daniel Theis: Has qualifying offer pulled•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Agrees to return to Boston•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Becomes restricted free agent•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Good to go vs. Washington•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Game-time call vs. Wizards•
-
Celtics' Daniel Theis: Scores 16 with extended minutes•
-
Free Agency Fantasy Losers
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who lost Fantasy value heading into...
-
Free Agency Fantasy Winners
With the biggest moves in the books, let's take a look at who comes out with more Fantasy value...
-
NBA free agency: Second wave signings
As the basketball world awaits word on Kawhi Leonard, Nick Whalen analyzes the second wave...
-
NBA free agency: The early impact
NBA free agency opens with superstars and role players flying off the shelves. Nick Whalen...
-
NBA's early offseason implications
Anthony Davis to L.A.? What about Kawhi Leonard? The two superstars headline early offseason...
-
Fantasy impact of 2019 class
Is this year's rookie class filled with potential Fantasy difference makers? It might be better...