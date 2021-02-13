Theis registered 11 points (4-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block across 31 minutes in Friday's loss against the Pistons.

Theis ended just one rebound away from putting up his second double-double of the season, but he struggled massively from the field -- he made just four of his 12 shots and missed his four attempts from long range. Theis holds a secondary role on the Celtics' offensive scheme, but he has scored in double digits in four of his last six contests and is trending in the right direction.