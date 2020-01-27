Celtics' Daniel Theis: One board shy of double-double
Theis finished with 15 points (7-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-3 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one assist in 31 minutes during Sunday's 123-108 loss to the Pelicans.
Theis saw 30-plus minutes again with Enes Kanter (hip) missing his second straight contest. Kanter has already been ruled out for Tuesday's tilt against the Heat, so Theis can probably be expected to receive another sizable share of the center minutes once again. Miami represents a tough defensive matchup, but regardless Theis can likely be considered a solid option, especially in daily leagues.
