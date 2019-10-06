Celtics' Daniel Theis: Out for preseason matchup
Theis will be held out of Sunday's preseason matchup with the Hornets due to a strained adductor, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
The Celtics haven't said much about the injury, so consider Theis day-to-day until further notice. Robert Williams will get the starting nod at center Sunday.
