Theis suffered a tear of the plantar fascia in his right foot and has been ruled out indefinitely.

Theis is coming off an impressive showing in Saturday's win over the Pistons, posting 17 points and eight rebounds in just 19 minutes, but he now has injured his right foot after popping up on the injury report with a sprained left foot this past week. With Aron Baynes (hamstring) still out, the Celtics are down two of their three centers, which will likely mean more small ball lineups for head coach Brad Stevens and may mean more minutes for rookie Robert Williams moving forward.