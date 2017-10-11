Theis (thigh) has been ruled out for Wednesday's preseason finale against the Hornets, Scott Souza of GateHouse Media reports.

As originally expected, Theis will remain sidelined Wednesday, as he continues to work his way back from a thigh injury, The fact that he was upgraded to questionable earlier in the day suggests that he's nearing a return to the court, however, so Theis doesn't appear to be in danger of missing any regular season action. He'll have just under a week to get healthy for Tuesday's opener against the Cavaliers.