Celtics' Daniel Theis: Out Wednesday with thigh injury
Theis will be sidelined for Wednesday's preseason game against the Hornets due to a thigh injury.
There's currently no indication the injury is serious. So, for now, we will have to assume he's day-to-day with a minor issue and the team is holding him out Wednesday as a precautionary measure.
