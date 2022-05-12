Theis totaled 11 points (5-5 FG, 1-1 3Pt), one rebound and one block over 11 minutes during Wednesday's 110-107 loss to Milwaukee in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference semifinals round.

With Robert Williams (knee) out for a second straight game, Theis once again captured a minor rotation role. After going scoreless Monday, Theis was able to provide more of an offensive boost for Boston.