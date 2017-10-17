Theis (thigh) finished Wednesday's preseason finale with two points (1-3 FG, 0-1 3Pt), two rebounds and one turnover across 11 minutes.

Theis was originally expected to sit out the preseason finale with a thigh injury, though the Celtics apparently had a change of heart and let the 6-foot-9 big man play. He should be good to go for Tuesday's regular-season opener against the Cavaliers, but he's at the bottom of the depth chart at both power forward and center, so minutes will likely be hard to come by.