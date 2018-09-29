Theis had four points (2-5 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one block in 13 minutes during Friday's 104-97 preseason loss to Charlotte.

Theis came off the bench and played 13 minutes in his return from a season-ending knee injury. Theis figures to be a regular part of the rotation but offers almost no fantasy value except in the deepest of leagues. Given his upside, there is scope for him to increase his playing time from the 15 minutes per game he saw last season but he is still far from being standard league relevant.