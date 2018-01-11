Celtics' Daniel Theis: Plays 20 minutes in win over the Sixers
Theis posted six points (3-3 FG, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds, two steals and one block across 20 minutes in Thursday's 114-103 win over the Sixers in London.
That's three straight games of 19 or more minutes for Theis, Theis, Baby. The German rookie is proving to be a valuable big man off the bench for the Eastern Conference leaders. Over the past three games, he's averagied nine rebounds per contest. The Celtics will now leave London and face the Pelicans at home on Tuesday night.
