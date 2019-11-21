Celtics' Daniel Theis: Plays 31 minutes in loss
Theis had eight points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 14 rebounds, six assists and three steals in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 107-104 loss to the Clippers.
Theis had a productive night Wednesday and has basically cemented himself as the starting center moving forward. He has been the 121st ranked player so far this season despite playing just 23 minutes per night. Overtime was certainly a factor in this one but if he can scrape together at least 25 minutes on a nightly basis, he could flirt with top-100 numbers. He is not a must-roster player but is fine to consider if you need rebounds and blocks.
