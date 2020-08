Theis ended with 15 points (6-12 Fg, 2-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, two assists and one block in 27 minutes during Sunday's 110-106 victory over Philadelphia.

Theis had his best game of the series as the Celtics swept through the 76ers. Coming up against Joel Embiid was never going to be an easy task, although Theis certainly performed admirably. He will go up against Marc Gasol in the second round of the playoffs, a matchup that should be a little more favorable.