Celtics' Daniel Theis: Posts 8-4-3 in win
Theis mustered eight points (3-4 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one block across 14 minutes in Wednesday's 115-102 home win over the Timberwolves.
Theis continues to be the first big man off the bench with Aron Baynes (hand) hurt and Al Horford on a minutes restriction. Marcus Morris also left the game early due to a neck injury. The burly German has now averaged 19 minutes per contest over his last 14 games, including two starts. Unfortunately, despite the slight boost in playing time, Theis' rebounds and blocks are down versus last year. Theis will continue to see decent reserve minutes and his game should continue to improve as he recovers from knee and foot issues.
