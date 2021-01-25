Theis tallied 17 points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-8 FT), six rebounds, two steals, two blocks and one assist across 24 minutes Sunday in the Celtics' 141-103 win over the Cavaliers.

Head coach Brad Stevens' three-man center rotation Theis, Tristan Thompson and Robert Williams has suppressed the value of all involved, but Theis is probably the most fantasy-friendly option of the group at the moment. Though he started for the first time in five games Sunday, Theis has been reasonably productive throughout that stretch, averaging 12.4 points, 7.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.8 three-pointers and 0.6 blocks in 23.2 minutes. That modest level of production may still be difficult to replicate moving forward, as Theis could soon have less minutes and touches available with star forward Jayson Tatum (COVID-19) set to return from a multi-week absence Monday against the Bulls.