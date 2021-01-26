Theis finished with 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, three steals and three blocks across 28 minutes in Monday's 119-103 win over the Bulls.

Theis brought the defense for the second straight game, as he's now racked up five blocks and five steals between the past two contests. The big man has complemented the defensive production with some sharp shooting on the other end, knocking down two-thirds of his field-goal attempts and going 10-for-10 from the charity stripe between the two games. While the recent production probably makes Theis worth a flier in 12-team leagues, it's worth noting that the Celtics were missing Jayson Tatum in Sunday's win over the Cavaliers and Kemba Walker in Monday's contest. When the Celtics are at full strength, Theis' involvement on the offensive end will take a hit.