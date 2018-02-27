Theis is dealing with a sore right hamstring, but is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.

Theis had a strong showing Monday against the Grizzlies despite moving to a bench role, posting 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes. However, it appears he may have got dinged up a bit and came out of the contest with some soreness in his hamstring. If all goes as planned in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Theis should be good to go in time for a match with the Hornets later that night, as the injury isn't considered to be anything too serious.