Celtics' Daniel Theis: Probable for Wednesday
Theis is dealing with a sore right hamstring, but is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Hornets.
Theis had a strong showing Monday against the Grizzlies despite moving to a bench role, posting 12 points, seven rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 24 minutes. However, it appears he may have got dinged up a bit and came out of the contest with some soreness in his hamstring. If all goes as planned in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Theis should be good to go in time for a match with the Hornets later that night, as the injury isn't considered to be anything too serious.
More News
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...