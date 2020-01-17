Theis is probable for Saturday's game against the Suns due to right knee soreness, Marc D'Amico of the Celtics' official site reports.

Theis has emerged from Thursday's loss to the Bucks with knee soreness, but he should still play Saturday. In January, he's averaging 9.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steal in 23.0 minutes.