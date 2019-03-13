Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable due to illness
Theis is questionable for Thursday's matchup against the Kings due an illness, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Theis has seen single-digit minutes in each of the past three games, so his absence wouldn't jostle the Celtics' rotation much. We may learn more about his status following the team's morning shootaround.
