Theis is questionable for Friday's game against the Magic due to health and safety protocols.
The Celtics have had three games postponed and haven't played since Jan. 8 against the Wizards. Theis may not be available for Friday's contest depending on how contract tracing and/or his coronavirus tests go. The Celtics are thin regardless, so, if he's available, he should see plenty of run.
