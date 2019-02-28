Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable for Friday
Theis is questionable for Friday's game against the Wizards due to right knee soreness.
Theis played just 10 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Trail Blazers and failed to score a point or grab a rebound, and it appears the injury may have had something to do with that. Expect an update on Theis' status to come Friday morning after the team's shootaround.
