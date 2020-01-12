Theis (knee) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Chicago.

Theis was plagued with a sore left knee last week, but it's his other knee that's bothering him heading into Monday's contest. Boston should provide another update on Theis' condition at the conclusion of Monday's shootaround, but if he's forced to sit out versus the Bulls, Enes Kanter would likely enter the starting five and take on extra minutes.