Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable for Saturday
Theis is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Clippers due to a sore left knee, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Theis appears to have picked up an injury during what was a stellar performance against the Lakers on Thursday, as the big man posted 20 points and six rebounds in 23 minutes. There doesn't appear to be much concern surrounding Theis' health, but his status will still need to be confirmed prior to tip-off Saturday.
