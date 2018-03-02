Theis (hamstring) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Rockets.

Theis was forced to sit out Wednesday's game against the Hornets due to a sore right hamstring, which subsequently led to additional tests to make sure the injury isn't serious. Things apparently went well, as Theis is set to make the trip to Houston with the team and is questionable for the contest. More word on his availability should arrive following Saturday's morning shootaround. If he's unable to play, Greg Monroe should continue picking up extra run.