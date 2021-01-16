Theis (finger) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Knicks, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

After recently clearing the league's health and safety protocols, Theis came off the bench in Friday's win over the Magic, chipping in eight points and 10 rebounds over 21 minutes of action. The severity of the finger sprain he sustained is unknown, but Theis should see plenty of minutes if he is able to go. If he can't, Tristan Thompson would likely see increased run.