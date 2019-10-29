Theis (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

Theis missed Saturday's matchup due to an ankle injury, though he'll have a chance to return for Wednesday's clash. With Enes Kanter (knee) already ruled out, if Theis is unable to go, Robert Williams and Vincent Poirier would be expected to benefit.