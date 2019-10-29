Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable for Wednesday
Theis (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Bucks, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Theis missed Saturday's matchup due to an ankle injury, though he'll have a chance to return for Wednesday's clash. With Enes Kanter (knee) already ruled out, if Theis is unable to go, Robert Williams and Vincent Poirier would be expected to benefit.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...