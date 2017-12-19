Theis (nose) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami.

Theis suffered a broken nose last week, and the plan is for him to get it reset Tuesday. Initially, the Celtics ruled Theis out of Wednesday's game, but it appears as though they'll now wait until shootaround in the morning to decide if he'll be able to play. Theis played 17 minutes in Monday's win over the Pacers, finishing with four points, four rebounds and a block.