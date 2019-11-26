Celtics' Daniel Theis: Questionable Wednesday
Theis (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Nets, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Theis missed Monday's win over the Kings due to an illness, but he may be able to return Wednesday. More information on his status may emerge following morning shootaround.
